One person was injured in an accident that took place at a traffic junction in Jurong West on Wednesday morning, April 25. Reports said that the accident happened after a truck allegedly rammed into a car.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted about the accident that took place at the junction of Jalan Buroh and Pioneer Road at around 9.15 am on Wednesday. They found the injured person at the spot and took him to the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, located at 1 Jurong East Street 21, which is almost 12 to 15 minutes away from the accident spot.

A Facebook page called, ROADS.sg uploaded a dashboard footage of the accident on social media. The video shows that a truck was seen speeding at the junction despite a red signal. Even though the truck missed to hit the motorcyclists, it crashed into a white car on the driver's side.

The video shows that the traffic was stopped for few seconds at the junction after the accident and then it started moving ahead. Police said they are investigating the accident.

Road accidents on Singapore roads are common now these days. Even though several rules and regulations were implemented while thinking about the road safety in the country, almost every day the local residents witness at least one road accident.

An undergraduate student of the National University of Singapore (NUS), Kathy Ong, 19, died after her taxi collided with a car at the junction of Clementi Road and Commonwealth Avenue West on Thursday night, April 19 at around 7.30 pm. The accident also caused injuries to four taxi passengers, all of them students of NUS, and two drivers.

On Sunday, April 22 a 23-year-woman died after her car collided with an SMRT bus at a traffic junction of Jalan Anak Bukit and Jalan Jurong Kechil at around 1 am. Two other passengers of the car including the woman driver, 24, suffered injuries in the accident.

The police arrested a 25-year-old lorry driver, who allegedly crashed the vehicle into three pedestrians near Yio Chu Kang MRT station on Monday and he was charged with dangerous driving causing death on Tuesday, April 24.