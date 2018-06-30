An accident took place at early hours on Saturday, June 30 at the Woodlands Causeway. While a person died due to the accident, four people suffered from injuries.

After the incident, at around 1 am, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a call from Woodlands Causeway Bridge. As reported, officers said that they deployed three ambulances and one fire engine to scene.

When the officers reached the accident location, the paramedics diagnosed the motionless body of a 21-year-old, who was one of the victims of the accident and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officers found also four men victims, who are aged between 23 and 42. While a 23-year-old man had received basic treatments at the scene, other three victims were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, located at 90 Yishun Central, which is almost 15 to 17 minutes away from the accident location.

A Facebook user, Jhonson Grace Sinnapan circulated some photos of the aftermath of the accident at Causeway. In the introduction to the post, he mentioned not to use Woodlands checkpoint due to heavy jam after the accident.

One of those captured photos showed a person was lying on the road, yellow cloths and some travellers came forward to provide their assistance. Another photo showed a damaged lorry, including a motorcycle, which went under the white lorry due to the accident.

The images also showed debris on the road as well as a red coloured damaged motorcycle. A video captured the entire situation on the bridge after the accident occurred and it showed few travellers, as well as police officers, were trying to clear the traffic. Several motorbikes also could be seen in the video, while standing on the bridge. IBTImes Singapore understands that passers-by stopped their vehicle to provide help to the injured and to the police officials.

Later the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) informed the local residents through their Facebook post that due to the accident at Causeway, the departure lanes were closed temporarily and advised travellers to Tuas checkpoint if they need to depart the country urgently.

A few hours later, ICA again posted that two departure lanes have re-opened and asked travellers to check One Motoring website before embarking. In the morning 8 am, the Facebook page of ICA posted that all the lanes were re-opened.