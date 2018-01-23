Almost every automobile and artificial intelligence company is busy casting a new role as the first in rolling out a self-driving car of the future, but the flip-side of it is equally unnerving as experts warn that one-third of drivers will go jobless immediately and their class diminishing to non-existence soon.

From the global economy viewpoint, experts have expressed fears that the markets will see upheaval if these cars become popular. Professor in Computer Engineering at Oxfod, Dr Subhash Kak, believes that one-third of the jobs will be lost, especially of the drivers across the countries, including the US, in particular.

Barring the borders, experts have been warning about the imminent job losses owing to fast automation and usage of artificial intelligence in every walk of life. If automation had pushed lift operators out of job in the 19th century, then the 20th century saw computers driving away many desk jobs in offices.

But the 21st century is set to retire drivers forever and gradually move into every walk of life making all humans redundant. "There's an 89% chance taxi will soon be automated," said a study by the Oxford University.

The study examined 702 common occupations and pointed out that drivers will be the worst affected group when self-driving cars come into vogue. Similarly, 98% chance of loan officers of several banks, especially the microfinance and small banks, losing their jobs in the next three to five years.

Dr Kak told Daily Star Online: "I think we are nearly there. For example, it has been estimated that one third of the people in any advanced economy are engaged in transportation. Their jobs will be gone as soon as self-driving cars are widely adopted."

Perhaps, blessed will be the emerging economies such as India and Brazil, where the crowded roads are not apt for self-driving cars still but their massive population will have all the potential to create anarchy unless jobs are assured.