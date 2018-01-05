In an act of baseless cruelty, three nurses were seen abusing an infant in a hospital in Saudi Arabia. In a video that surfaced online, the caregivers are seen mistreating the baby by squashing its head and contorting its face unnaturally.

The incident occurred in Ta'if, in the Mecca Province, following which the city's Health Affairs suspended the three wrong-doers. The video of the incident clearly shows that the nurses were doing this just for fun. Their loud laughter was audible as well.

Ta'if Health Affairs spokesman Abdulhadi Al-Rabie said, "The Health Affairs investigated the source of the video and was able to identify the nurses who appeared in the video and the hospital where the incident took place. The nurses were immediately suspended by the order o Director of Taif Health Affairs Saleh Al-Muanis."

The baby was admitted to the hospital for a period of ten days to treat a urinary tract infection. Its family is shocked to see evidence of the nurses' behaviour with their child, reports Saudi Gazette.

The infant's father told media that he could not believe he was seeing his baby in such a video on social media. He appealed to the Ministry of Health to take strict action against the abusive nurses as well as the people who heartlessly shared the incident's recording and made it viral.

If the abuses shown in the video are proven in court, the nurses will face severe penalties.

Commenting on the incident, people feel it is required to drive a point across the public that "people's lives are not a matter of joke" by naming the culprits and subjecting them to public shaming, according to Saudi Gazette.

Other opinions include strict rules for nurses and caregivers and installation of surveillance cameras in every corner of a hospital so that incidents of abuse do not go unnoticed.

The most shocking fact about this incident is that the violation was done by people from the medical profession, whom the general public hold sacred as they save lives. Such an act of malevolence indeed comes across as a dark spot on the entire community of doctors and nurses.