The personal lives of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are creating headlines ever since the former beloved Hollywood couple announced their separation in September 2016. The couple recently signed a custody agreement for their six children but as per a recent report, their custody battle has reportedly created friction with their six children.

As per a recent report by Us Weekly, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie star knows this for a fact that he is not on good terms with his adopted son Maddox and Pax but since his separation with Angelina, he "has accepted that he'll likely never be able to repair their relationship."

As per the filed custody documents, it has allegedly been stated that Brad Pitt never wanted to adopt Pax and was "angry that she [Angelina] proceeded with the adoption."

Angelina Jolie already had Maddox as her son before she started dating Brad Pitt. She adopted him in 2002 when he was only seven-month-old from an orphanage in Battambang, Cambodia. She had twice visited that place --first when she was filming her action-adventure feature film, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and the second time was on a UNHCR field mission. She later returned to the country with her then-husband Billy Bob Thornton, where they met Maddox and applied to legally adopt him.

After parting ways with Billy Bob Thornton, Angelina Jolie started seeing Brad Pitt, with whom she shared screen space in Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Along with Brad, she traveled to Ethiopia, to take official custody of her second child, Zahara Marle. It was around the same time when Brad showed interest in adopting Angelina's children, for which she later filed a petition to legally change their surname from Jolie to Jolie-Pitt.

Contrary to these claims, back in 2009, Brad Pitt talked about his children and how his life is richer because of their presence, reports People.

"I love each of my children individually and equally and my life is all the richer because of them, and I could not imagine my life without them," he said when asked about bonding with adopted children.

As of now, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's reps have not commented on these recent claims about Brad and Angelina's personal lives.