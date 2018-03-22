In terms of using social media, several rules and regulations are applied to the celebrities, including royal family members. But avoiding the addition of social media or rejecting to be a part of the digital world is not possible for many. Maybe this I the reason, why Prince Harry has opened social media accounts by using fake names.

When a person is a public figure, people always want to make some interaction and they keep searching them on social media.

Deccan Chronicle stated that Harry, who is going to marry his girlfriend Meghan Markle soon, has used a fake name to explore the world of social media while ensuring that no one will identify him.

The Prince used the name 'Spike Wells' to run his social media account until 2012. Reports from The Telegraph showed that his nickname was Spike and maybe that is why she chose such username.

"Spike Wells" is a name of the Facebook user, who apparently had more than 400 friends. The friend list of the account holder includes some of Britain's richest young men and women.

However, this account was deleted from the social media platform after the Las Vegas scandal, which involved Prince Harry's naked images at a hotel.

Now, there are royal family accounts on Twitter and Instagram, named "Kensington Royal", which represents the elder brother of Harry, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton.

As per the tradition and rules of the royals, since 36-year-old Meghan is going to be a part of the royal world, she deleted her social media profiles.

Reports stated that Princess Eugenie of York, who is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and of Sarah, Duchess of York, has become the first royal to have a personal social media account. Earlier in March, she launched her own Instagram account on International Woman's day and as of now, she has 32.7 k followers.