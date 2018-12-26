Netflix's House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey has been charged over allegations of sexually abusing an 18-year-old boy. Soon after the news, the Oscar-winning actor released a bizarre video on YouTube, entitled, Let Me Be Frank. More details, however, have been released about Spacey's indecent behavior with the teen when he allegedly bragged about the size of his penis.

After Harvey Weinstein, it was most notable Kevin Spacey who got named by several for his alleged behavior. In 2017, actor Anthony Rapp alleged that Spacey made a sexual advance towards him when the former was only 14 years old. After the allegations surfaced, fifteen others came forward alleging similar abuse, including journalist Heather Unruh — who alleged that Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son.

Earlier this week, Kevin Spacey was charged with sexually assaulting Unruh's son. As per details obtained by RadarOnline, back in 2016, the American Beauty movie star allegedly rubbed the genitals of a teen boy at a crowded Nantucket bar.

According to the court documents by the news outlet, the bus boy was working at a Club Car bar on July 7, 2017, where Kevin Spacey and his manager were busy in drinking. The victim later narrated to the detective that after his shift ended, he was introduced to the actor.

Soon after, Kevin Spacey and the bus boy started to drink and have reportedly consumed at least 4 to 5 beers before they started having whiskey. During their conversation, Spacey allegedly asked some intruding details about the boy like asking him, "What he was packing?"

As per the alleged report, the teenager knew what the actor meant when he asked about "packing" and when the teenager stated "he was average," the Usual Suspects movie star allegedly bragged about the size of his manhood.

You can read the entire complaint document at TMZ's website.

It was previously reported by USA Today that in 2016, Heather Unruh said that Spacey had stuck his hand in her son's pants and on his genitals. She further revealed that her son had told Kevin that he was of legal age to drink, and the actor "bought him drink after drink after drink and when [the boy] was drunk, Spacey made his move and sexually assaulted him."

Kevin Spacey is scheduled to appear for an arraignment at the Nantucket District Court on January 7, 2019.