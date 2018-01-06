An 89-year-old woman, who was suffering from Alzheimer's disease, was raped in her own house in Poole, Dorset just one day before the New Year. The elderly woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, called her daughter on the morning of 31 December and told her about the tragic incident.

The victim, who is a great-grandmother, said that a young man had pushed her on her chest, causing her to fall onto her bed before he sexually assaulted her. She also added that another man watched and laughed as the attack took place.

Reports said that the woman was taken to the police rape suite and underwent physical examinations. The members of the victim's family said that their worst fear has been realised. According to them, it is 'impossible' to describe how angry and upset they are.

"I used to worry that she would let people in without thinking about it and that she would be burgled or mugged" the victim's daughter told Daily Echo. "It never occurred to any of us that something like this would happen."

The incident has left the family quite shocked as nothing was stolen from the house. "In a way that makes it even more shocking", the family said. "They have gone there deliberately to rape her which is absolutely sickening."

Detective Constable Jon Sainsbury, of Bournemouth CID told Daily Echo: "If they've done it once they could do it again and we want to warn people to be careful."

"We have now been able to obtain a full account from the victim but she is vulnerable and due to her health her recollection of events is limited," he added.

The authority said that specially-trained officers are continuing to support the victim during this distressing phase. He also added that the victim was unable to recognise the two men and could not provide a detailed description about them.

The police is still trying to figure out how the men got into the property of the victim. The victim's family said that they are trying to find a safe place for the woman.