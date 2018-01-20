SHINee's late member Jonghyun's delayed album Poet | Artist will be released shortly.

On January 29, S.M. Entertainment released a statement through SHINee's official social media accounts regarding the specific release details of the postponed solo album by Jonghyun.

The report said that the album entitled Poet | Artist will be released in the afternoon on January 23, 2018, along with the entire tracks released digitally at the same time.The physical sale will begin on January 24, that is a day after the release.

The agency conveyed that the album was also meant to be a goodbye gift to fans to show how their idol Jonghyun had used music as a refuge and to connect with his fans and loved ones.

The profit of the album will be handed over to Jonghyun's mother, who has planned to set up a foundation for those in need.

Jonghyun passed away in December 2017 in a tragic incident after struggling with depression for a long time. He was the lead vocalist of the popular K-pop band SHINee.

Fans are still mourning Jonghyun's heart-breaking death and are looking forward to seeing their icon perform once again.

