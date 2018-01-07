Two female stars have topped the latest brand reputation rankings for Korean drama actors in January.

Shin Se Kyung, lead star of the TV series "Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me" and Shin Hye Sun of "My Golden Life" copped the first two places in the Korea Institute for Corporate Reputation's brand values for drama actors.

From December 4 to January 5, the institute analyzed 168.28 million pieces of big data and came up with results based on media coverage, communication, participation and community.

Shin Se Kyung got a total score of 8.59 million to top the rankings. "Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me" started airing on December 6 and it also stars Kim Rae-won, Seo Ji-hye, Chang Mi-hee and Kim Hyun-joon.

Shine Hye Sun got 8.12 million to slide down to second place from first in December in which she scored 11.09 million. "My Golden Life" has been the No. 1 Korean drama since it started airing on September 2. The 50-episode TV series will run until February 25.

Go Jun Hee, star of "Untouchable," grabbed third place with 5.92 million followed by Kim Rae Won with 5.8 million and Chae Soo Bin with 5.64 million.

Placing sixth to 20th are:

6. Seo Ji Hye - 4.82 million

7. Yoo Seung Ho - 4.52 million

8. Lee Seung Gi - 4.39 million

9. Park Shi Hoo - 4.35 million

10. Baek Jin Hee - 4.32 million

11. Chun Ho Jin - 4.28 million

12. Yoon Kyun Sang - 4.09 million

13. Jin Goo - 3.84 million

14. Han Young - 3.79 million

15. Oh Yeon Seo - 3.28 million

16. Choi Daniel - 3.28 million

17. Jo Jung Suk - 3.21 million

18. Choi Gwi Hwa - 2.94 million

19. Uhm Ki Joon - 2.63 million

20. Jang Hyuk - 2.19 million