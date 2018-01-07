Two female stars have topped the latest brand reputation rankings for Korean drama actors in January.
Shin Se Kyung, lead star of the TV series "Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me" and Shin Hye Sun of "My Golden Life" copped the first two places in the Korea Institute for Corporate Reputation's brand values for drama actors.
From December 4 to January 5, the institute analyzed 168.28 million pieces of big data and came up with results based on media coverage, communication, participation and community.
Shin Se Kyung got a total score of 8.59 million to top the rankings. "Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me" started airing on December 6 and it also stars Kim Rae-won, Seo Ji-hye, Chang Mi-hee and Kim Hyun-joon.
Shine Hye Sun got 8.12 million to slide down to second place from first in December in which she scored 11.09 million. "My Golden Life" has been the No. 1 Korean drama since it started airing on September 2. The 50-episode TV series will run until February 25.
Go Jun Hee, star of "Untouchable," grabbed third place with 5.92 million followed by Kim Rae Won with 5.8 million and Chae Soo Bin with 5.64 million.
Placing sixth to 20th are:
6. Seo Ji Hye - 4.82 million
7. Yoo Seung Ho - 4.52 million
8. Lee Seung Gi - 4.39 million
9. Park Shi Hoo - 4.35 million
10. Baek Jin Hee - 4.32 million
11. Chun Ho Jin - 4.28 million
12. Yoon Kyun Sang - 4.09 million
13. Jin Goo - 3.84 million
14. Han Young - 3.79 million
15. Oh Yeon Seo - 3.28 million
16. Choi Daniel - 3.28 million
17. Jo Jung Suk - 3.21 million
18. Choi Gwi Hwa - 2.94 million
19. Uhm Ki Joon - 2.63 million
20. Jang Hyuk - 2.19 million