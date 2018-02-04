"My Golden Life" actress Shin Hye Sun and "Hwayugi" star Lee Seung-gi topped the new brand reputation rankings for Korean drama actors.

The Korea Institute for Corporate Reputation has released the new rankings for February based on the analysis of 275.74 million pieces of big data covering 100 drama actors from January 2 to February 3. This is 63.86 higher from January's 168.28 pieces of big data.

The rankings were based on media coverage, participation, communication and community indices.

Shine Hye Sun got a total score of 8.18 million to rise from second in January to first place. Her score is higher than her January total of 8.12 million. She is enjoying huge success because of "My Golden Life," which has maintained its No. 1 position in the ratings since its first episode in September last year. It has reached 42.5 percent for the January 28 episode.

Lee Seunggi rose from eight to second place with a score of 7.11 million, an increase from 4.39 million in the last rankings. He is currently starring in the tvN series "Hwayugi" or "Korean Odyssey."

Baek Jin Hee bagged third place with a score of 6.7 million, rising from her tenth place score of 4.32 million in January. She recently starred in the "Jugglers" with Choi Daniel.

In fourth place is actress Lee Bo Young with 6.57 million while Jung Yoo Mi received a total of 6.26 million get fifth place.

The sixth to 20th places went to:

6. Go Hyun Jung - 5.47 million

7. Shin Se Kyung - 5.44 million

8. Jin Goo - 5.4 million

9. Go Jun Hee - 5.29 million

10. Jung Jin - 5.2 million

11. Park Shi Hoo - 5.16 million

12. Lee Jin Wook - 5.11 million

13. Kim Rae Won - 5.98 million

14. Brian - 4.72 million

15. Oh Yeon Seo - 4.45 million

16. Junho - 4.28 million

17. Jung So Young - 4.27 million

18. Jun So Min - 4.2 million

19. Jung Eun Chae - 4.13 million

20. Lee Soon Jae - 4.05 million