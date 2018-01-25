A 54-year-old Singaporean, one of the 14 men who were allegedly involved in the multi-million dollar Shell fuel theft case, was slapped with an additional charge of conspiring to receive stolen property on Thursday.

According to the latest court documents, Marketing and operations manager Ng Hock Teck had conspired with his co-accused colleague cargo officer Alan Tan Cheng Chuan, 45, to dishonestly receive 517.8 tonnes of oil worth $385,424 around Nov 5 last year.

The stolen oil was reportedly transferred from Pulau Bukom to Singapore-registered vessel Sentek 26 at Shell's manufacturing site.

Reuters reported that Ng and Tan were employees of marine fuel supplier Sentek Marine & Trading. Sentek said it has terminated the employment of both men. The information was circulated via an internal memo to all employees from the company's managing director Pai Keng Pheng on Jan 13.

Apart from Ng, Tan and another co-accused Vietnamese Doan Xuan Than also appeared in court on Thursday. But, no new charges were filed against them. Reports said that they will be out on bail, set at S$30,000 and $20,000, respectively, and will return to court on Feb 20.

Meanwhile, Ng will continue to be remanded for further investigations. He will be back to court on Jan 30.

Nine other current and former Shell employees, who have been remanded in the same case, will appear in court next Monday.