In what can be safely dubbed as the biggest news of the week, former Intercontinental champion Seth Rollins has confirmed his participation in the WWE Royal Rumble that will take place later this month at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Rollins made the announcement at a live event in Columbus, where he was speaking to the WWE Universe. The former Shield member confirmed that he will be making his entry back to the ring. Minutes before the aforementioned announcement, it was also confirmed that Finn Balor will also be one of the entrants in the match.

Rollins might not be able to face Dean Ambrose

What this also means is that Rollins might not be able to face Dean Ambrose in a re-match for the coveted title at the pay-per-view event. His attempt at a re-match last week was snubbed by Triple H who confirmed that such a clause had been terminated by the WWE.

Also, this announcement makes him one of the favourites to emerge as the winner of the marquee event which could see him headline Wrestlemania 35.

If Rolling wins the event, he will go on to face either of Braun Strowman or Brock Lesnar for the title in April. He had made it clear on Raw last week, that he would prefer facing Lesnar for the title. The mouth-watering clash can only be possible if Rollins manages to dismantle all the competition in the Royal Rumble match.

Rollins has already faced Lesnar once, but he was the "heel" back then and a potential opportunity beckons for him to win the WWE universe title as a "babyface."