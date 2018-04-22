Seoul and Pyongyang will hold additional working-level talks early next week to discuss the upcoming summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korea top leader Kim Jong-un, South Korean officials said on Sunday.

The two sides agreed to hold the third working-level dialogue early on Monday to discuss security, protocol, and media coverage for the Moon-Kim summit, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the senior Presidential press secretary.

The working-level talks would discuss the way and timing of the first encounter between Moon and Kim, how Kim crosses the inter-Korean land border and whether the leaders will hold a joint press conference after the summit.

Moon and Kim agreed to hold the third-ever inter-Korean summit on April 27 at the Peace House, a building in the South Korean side of Panmunjom.

(IANS)