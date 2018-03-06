Key Indian equity indices opened on a higher note on Tuesday.

The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded higher by 61.65 points or 0.60 per cent at 10,420.50 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 34,047.43 points, traded at 33,942.54 points (9.17 a.m.) -- up 195.76 points or 0.58 per cent -- from its previous session's close.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 34,060.13 points and a low of 33,950.51 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bullish with 357 advances and 95 declines.

This Indian stock market indices were trading lower on Monday in line with weak Asian cues. The wider 50-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was trading 123.60 points or 1.18 percent down at 10,334.75 points.

The Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 34034.28 points, was trading at 33692.23 points (at 12.53 p.m.) in the afternoon session, down 354.71 points or 1.04 percent from the previous day's close at 34046.94 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 34034.28 points and a low of 33684.01 points.

"Indian benchmark Indices opened gap down for the fourth straight day following a weak Asian markets due to US-led trade war could derail economic momentum around the world," said Dhruv Desai, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Tradebulls.

Heavy selling pressure was seen in metal, basic materials, oil and gas and fast moving consumer goods sectors.(IANS)