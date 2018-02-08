Singer-actress Selena Gomez has put her palatial five-bedroom Texas estate on the market for almost $3 million.

Since rising to fame, she has often spoken about her pride in hailing from Texas. She ha said she visits her old home "every chance" she gets.

But Gomez is planning to part ways with her most expensive asset in Texas, as she has put her palatial five-bedroom, six-bathroom Fort Worth property on sale for $2.9 million - several months after withdrawing it from the market, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The potential buyer will enjoy abundant luxuries, as the 25-year-old singer's house boasts a swimming pool, private cinema, expansive putting green and enough garage space to park eight cars.

Grand Prairie native Gomez purchased the estate, which is just over 10,000 sq ft and sits on 1.5 acres of rolling green land, in 2015.

The star had initially placed the estate on the market last year, but withdrew it without explanation back in May.

Source: IANS