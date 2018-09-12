After Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin announced their engagement via a sweet Instagram post, there were many who wondered how Selena Gomez will react on this. Some speculated that she is heartbroken over the announcement, while some stated that she is definitely moved on in her life.

Her recent Instagram posts prove the latter as she recently bared some major cleavage on a post and now, fans are convinced that she had a breast implant.

The 26-year-old recently shared a raunchy picture on her Instagram handle. In the picture, she wore a strapless top showing off her beautiful curves. The singer is looking gorgeous in the uploaded picture but several fans were convinced that she had undergone a procedure to enhance the size of her assets.

After Selena's Instagram picture went viral, her fans started to speculate about the alleged implants. One user wrote, "I don't understand why she got work done. She is so beautiful." Others sounded more supportive as one said, "Look at her most recent pic and tell me that she's not wearing a push-up bra."

A plastic surgeon, Dr Z. Lorenc told HollywoodLife that it is hard to tell if the singer has undergone breast augmentation surgery.

"I would lean more towards saying that they are natural just because her breast size has maintained its proportion through the years. Either way, she has a great physique, and I have had multiple patients use her as their desired outcome when coming to me for breast augmentations," he added.

Another surgeon, however, revealed to the outlet that there are chances that the singer decided to go under the knife. "I have to say, it does look as though she may have undergone breast augmentation. She was always very petite and small-breasted. While it could be that her breasts appear large because of a bra that made to push the breasts up, the overall fullness and diameter (distance across her breast) of her breasts does look larger," the surgeon said.