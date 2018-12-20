Selena Gomez's fans can finally breathe easy! Many were worried about the young singer ever since she reportedly entered a rehab treatment centre for mental health issues in early October. However, Selena looks well and happy in recent pictures during a ski-tubing trip with gal pals Connar Franklin and Bailee Madison to Big Bear, CA.

Dressed in a long black jacket, black knit beanie, sweatshirt to match and furry black boots, Selena is all smiles as she poses for pictures with her BFFs. Although Selena has been off social media for a while, these are the first pictures of the 26-year-old since September. The pictures have been posted by her friends Connar and Bailee on their respective social media accounts.

In late September, Selena shared an Instagram announcement to her fans with the message "Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember – negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings. Obvi."

At the time of Selena entering treatment, there were numerous reports stating multiple reasons for her emotional breakdown – one was former boyfriend Justin Bieber's engagement and marriage to Hailey Baldwin, now Hailey Bieber.

A report from InTouch Weekly reportedly suggested that even though Selena appeared fine with Justin and Hailey, "deep down she was crushed."

Reportedly Selena Gomez was undergoing treatment for low white blood cells, but she allegedly had a breakdown and even tried to rip the IVs out of her arm. "She's dealt with anxiety and depression since her teenage years," the alleged source added, "and feels like she's hit rock bottom. She's in rehab to conquer her demons."

In addition to this, the alleged source went on to add that "Selena began to unravel shortly after Justin and Hailey wed."

"She thought their engagement was just a phase. She never expected him to seal the deal, and when he did, it pushed her over the edge," added the alleged insider.