Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are enjoying their life as an engaged couple. But there are many who are still hoping that Justin chooses his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez over Hailey. When Justin announced his engagement, many wondered how Selena would bear this news. At that time it was reported that Selena does not care what Justin does in his personal life. But a recent report alleged that Selena has composed a heartfelt letter to her ex-boyfriend and reportedly talked about her unsaid feelings.

According to Hollywood Life, sources revealed that just like Justin's fans, even Selena was left blindsided when she got the confirmation that her ex-boyfriend is finally engaged. After the news broke out, she decided to pen him a letter. In the supposed letter, she apparently took the high road while congratulating him on his engagement.

"Selena was initially blindsided by Justin's wedding plans, but after lots of contemplation realized it's for the best, and told him so in a letter. She told pals it gave her enormous closure because it marked the end of a long, painful chapter of her life," a source stated.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez first started dating in 2010. Their PDAs made many to believe that sooner or later, they will end up together. However, after multiple breakups and reconciliations, the couple ended their relationship in March 2018 for good. Ever since then, the Canadian signer started seeing TV personality, Hailey Baldwin. Just after two months of official dating, the couple decided to commit to each other for life.

Their engagement news broke the hearts of thousands of Justin's fans. Many even called out that the R&B singer took a hasty decision but the sources close to the star revealed that it was the right time for the singer to settle down in the life.

"She doesn't want to be part of the Justin circus anymore. Selena hopes to get to a point where she looks back on her time with Justin fondly and moves on. At the end of the day, she only wants the best for him," added the alleged insider.

It is yet to be announced when Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin will get married. Moreover, the authenticity of the said letter is not confirmed by the representatives of the stars in question.