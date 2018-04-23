Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corporation is taking steps to comply with a US denial order, said the company.

The company is making active communications with relevant parties and is seeking a solution to the issue, Xinhua news agency quoted ZTE on Sunday.

The statement came after the US Department of Commerce activated a denial of export privileges against ZTE for alleged violations of the US Export Administration Regulations.

ZTE attached significant importance to the work on export control compliance.

Compliance is regarded as the foundation to the company's strategy and condition and bottom-line for the company's operations.

ZTE has established the compliance management committee led directly by the chief executive officer and built a team with global coverage composed of senior export control compliance experts, the company said.

Last week, the Chinese giant said it would not accept a ban by the US on the company, terming the decision "extremely unfair".

The Shenzhen-based company said it is determined to take all means permitted by law to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, while it will continue efforts to solve the issue through dialogue.

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Thursday that the US action against ZTE will damage itself. "The action targets China, however, it will ultimately undermine the US itself," said MOC spokesperson Gao Feng.

