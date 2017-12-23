The strange lights appeared in the Los Angeles skies on Friday night pulled the residents of the area to a state of surprise, and some people feared that it is nothing but an alien invasion. The sighting of the spectacular UFO soon went viral on social media pages, while many alien buffs considered it a solid evidence of extra-terrestrial life.

The bizarre incident happened at around 05.30 PM where a bright object was spotted soaring above the Pacific ocean. The roads were heavily rushed during that time and this sighting brought the vehicles to a standstill. People soon started capturing the rare phenomenon on their smartphones, later posting it on their social media handles.

"WTF was that - first contact?,", tweeted a user named 'Echo Park Now'.

Mariel Garza, a renowned writer working with the Los Angeles Times also shared her excitement associated with this bizarre sighting. According to Garza, the lighted UFO above the Los Angeles skies was the strangest thing she had ever witnessed in life.

But soon the mystery surrounding the lighting on the skies are revealed. The lights were nothing but of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 5:27 PM. The rocket carried 10 satellites, and all of them were successfully deployed within one hour and 12 minutes after the liftoff. This launch was the 18th and final Space X launch in 2017.

As the video of the mysterious lighting in the skies went viral, Space X founder Elon Musk sarcastically posted in his Twitter handle that it is a nuclear alien UFO from North Korea.