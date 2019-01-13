Pier-Emmanuel Tremblay, a top researcher at the University of Warwick's Department of Physics has predicted that the doomsday on the earth will be triggered when the sun will turn into a crystalline ball. The researcher made this grim prediction after discovering that white dwarf stars usually turn solid at the end of their lives.

Tremblay revealed that the sun will also face a similar fate in the future, and it will happen in about 10 billion years. It should be noted that the entire life on earth depends on the sun for its survival, and in its absence, the entire solar solar system will become totally uninhabitable.

"All white dwarfs will crystallize at some point in their evolution, although more massive white dwarfs go through the process sooner. This means that billions of white dwarfs in our galaxy have already completed the process and are essentially crystal spheres in the sky. The Sun itself will become a crystal white dwarf in about 10 billion years," said Tremblay in a recently issued statement.

The study report published in the journal Nature revealed that these findings were made after analyzing data taken by the European Space Agency's Gaia satellite.

Even though the sun will turn into a crystal in about 10 billion years, humans on the planet will not survive so long to witness this apocalyptic event. In another five billion years, the sun will turn into a red giant and it will gulp the planet causing the extinction of our species, unless and until we reach interstellar space and colonize a planet there.

Space firm SpaceX chief Elon Musk and scientist Stephen Hawking had several times talked about the vitality of humans becoming an interplanetary species in the future. Space scientists believe that doomsday will happen one day or the other, and the death of the sun can be considered the most distant scenario. Sometimes before that, a gigantic asteroid hit could wipe out life from the surface of the earth.

A few weeks ago, Dr Iain McDonald, a scientist at Cardiff University had suggested that the earth could be hit by a doomsday asteroid one day or the other. While talking with BBC, the scientist revealed that devastating asteroid hits have happened many times in the past, and it may happen in the future too.