Scientists, even in NASA are using radio signals and bright flashing lasers to detect the presence of extra-terrestrial life beyond the earth. But it should be noted that these ways have a troublesome drawback, as it demands the synchronisation between the sender and the receiver. According to experts, the attempts to find alien life using radio signals are very similar to that of two pairs of eyes trying to meet each other in a crowded place.

The most advanced alien detection scheme

To solve the problems associated with the traditional way of extra-terrestrial life searching, a team of scientists has now proposed a new alien detection scheme which is so far considered the most promising one. The basic idea of this scheme is to look for evidence that is always around - for example, artifacts which may even outlast the extra-terrestrials themselves just like the same way fossils outlast living beings on earth.

Spanish astronomer Hector Socas-Navarro claims that looking for artifacts like alien satellites will help us locate extra-terrestrial life quite easily. Hector Socas-Navarro believes that all respected alien civilizations will have artificial satellites launched to their planet's orbits, and searching for them will make the hunt for alien life easy. Hector's study report is now published in the Astrophysical Journal.

Hector proposes that the orbits of planets inhabited by advanced alien forms will be orbited by billions or trillions of geostationary satellites. Interestingly, humans have sent only 400 geostationary satellites to earth's orbit.

SETI appreciates search scheme

Dr Seth Shostak, a senior astronomer at the SETI Institute has called this search scheme a clever move.

"The beauty of this scheme is manifold. To begin with, there's no synchronicity problem, so the aliens don't need to make any effort to get in touch. Even if they managed to blow themselves to smithereens millions of years ago, their satellites might still be around to mark their collective grave," wrote Seth Shostak in his write up published in NBC news.

He also added that this new method of searching for extra-terrestrial life does not require any telescopes or advanced experiments. Astronomers should only check the previous data gathered to check the presence of alien satellites.

"In fact, we're not even sure aliens are out there. But Socas-Navarro's idea of looking for massive satellite swarms is a clever one. Its chances for success may not be great, but it's easy to try. And there's no winning this game without playing," concluded Seth Shostak.