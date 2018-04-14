A team of researchers at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University recently developed a computer simulated model which predicted the impact of a nuclear hit on Washington DC, amidst the rising tensions between the US and Russia in the Syrian issue.

The research team estimated that a nuke hitting the ground level in Washington DC will destroy a city block, and then shatter almost all buildings over a mile in every direction. Researchers predict that those who refuse to evacuate during the time of hit will be exposed to dreaded radiation, and may finally result in the death of nearly 280,000 people within 48 hours.

The researchers revealed the most viable way to escape from a nuke hit is to take shelter immediately rather than fleeing and seeking healthcare. The simulation also found that many people will make themselves exposed to radiation as they try to physically locate loved ones and family members. The study team emphasized the vitality of maintaining a healthy cell phone service to prevent this from happening.

As the row over Syria is literally elevating the tensions between the United States and Russia, many people believe that this will lead to a dreaded world war. Recently, Russia has pledged to counter any US missile strike on Syria. US has ordered bombing of Syria on Friday.

"A pre-designed scenario is being implemented. Again, we are being threatened. We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences. All responsibility for them rests with Washington, London and Paris," posted the official Twitter handle of the Russian embassy in the US.

In a harsh tone, Alexander Sherin, a top Russian official has compared US president Donald Trump with Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. "Trump can be called Adolf Hitler No. 2 of our time — because you see, he even chose the time that Hitler attacked the Soviet Union," said Sherin, AP reports.

Russian Ambassador to Beirut Alexander Zasypkin recently warned that Russia is ready to shoot down US rockets and even attack the source that launch the missiles to Syria.