Swedish scientists are trying to make a digital copy of those who have passed away by using artificial intelligence to store reconstruct the voices of a diseased person.

In Indonesia, Torajan people are known for keeping the dead bodies of their loved ones to live at home with them. Swedish funeral agency Phoenix is now looking for such volunteers, who are willing to offer their dead relatives for this study, as the objective of this research is to create a communication between both sides through technology.

Torajan people provide food, washe the dead bodies and change their clothes regularly, even provide a bowl in the corner of that particular room, where the body is placed, that apparently serves the purpose of their toilet. These bodies are injected with Formalin, a kind of preservative that restricts the body to decompose.

But now, maybe the new technology could help these people who want to feel the connection through making physical contact with their relatives and loved ones, as the scientists are trying to build a robotic clone of a dead person, which would be the exact replica of the diseased.

According to Sputnik News, these robotic clones might have the capability to answer simple questions related to the weather, what time it is and daily life.

While earlier, people used to keep pictures of their dead relatives to remember them, the new technological revolutionary project would help them to re-live the memorable moments with their departed loved ones.

Even though famous scientists such as Stephen Hawking and Elon Musk have warned about the virtual dangers of AI technology, if this cloning technology comes true, then digital immortality could become a real phenomenon, exactly like the movie plot of Alex Garland's 'Ex Machina'.

Dr Michio Kaku, who studied theoretical physics and studying the strong force, the weak force, gravity and electromagnetism said in a documentary that it is possible to create an exact robotic replica of a dead person if their personality has been downloaded into a computer as an avatar.

These avatars would contain memories and personality that will help to communicate with relatives as if they were still alive. Kaku said that they would, in effect, become immortal.

At a conference in Lisbon recently, the 76-year-old Stephen Hawking told the audience that humans must know how to control computers as AI is associated with incredible risks.

Earlier, Tesla's Chief Executive Musk had called AI as humanity's biggest threat. But his company is working on a developing 'neural lace' technology, called Neuralink, which implants tiny brain electrodes, which would be capable enough to upload and download thoughts.

According to him, if they can effectively merge with AI, then humanity could achieve symbiosis with machines. Later, he also said: 'We don't have to worry about some evil dictator AI because we are the AI collectively.'