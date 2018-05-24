An international team of researchers led by Neil Gemmell, a professor at the University of Otago will be soon heading to Scotland to carry out experiments that may find whether the Loch Ness monster really does exist or not.

The team is planning to take 300 water samples and analyze the DNA found in the lake. It should be noted that aquatic animals used to shed bits of skin, scales and urine as they swim around. Further DNA sequencing will help researchers to know the reality behind Loch Ness monsters.

"This DNA can be captured, sequenced and then used to identify that creature by comparing the sequence obtained too large databases of known genetic sequences from hundreds of thousands of different organisms," said Neil Gemmell, Reuters reports.

Gemmel also revealed that their mission is not just a monster hunt. He believes that his team would be able to document new species of life, especially bacteria.

"While the prospect of looking for evidence of the Loch Ness monster is the hook to this project, there is an extraordinary amount of new knowledge that we will gain from the work about organisms that inhabit Loch Ness," Gemmell added.

The news about the expedition comes just a few days after an IT employee in Gloucester filmed the image of a creature similar to Loch Ness monster in a canal. After capturing the image, he soon shared it with his friends and many of them argued that this creature might be either the real Loch Ness monster or its relative.

"We were asking each other what we thought it could be. We all just had the same idea – that it looked like the Loch Ness monster. This creature could be a relative of the Loch Ness monster living in the waters of Scottish Highlands," said Josh Hawkins, the IT employee who filmed the sighting.