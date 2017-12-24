We, human beings often talk to friends in an informal way, but when it comes to strangers, the talking pattern and style changes. Two major factors play their crucial roles in determining the way in which we talk; the first one being what the other person is saying, and the second one is voice recognition. Till now, scientists were unable to find the area in our brain, which is responsible for voice recognition. Now, a team of scientists led by Claudia Roswandowitz, a scientist at the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences has unveiled the mystery surrounding the voice recognition feature of our brain.

During the study, scientists noted that persons with lesions in certain areas of the right posterior temporal lobe faced huge difficulties in recognizing voices. With this new finding, scientists assume that the posterior superior temporal gyrus plays a very crucial role in voice recognition.

During the research, scientists tested 58 patients with brain injuries and accessed their ability to recognize voices. Scientists also evaluated the brain scan reports and high-resolution images of the injured brains of the participants.

"Very valid statements about which brain areas are responsible for which functions are derived from investigations in patients with lesions. If a certain part of the brain is injured and therefore a certain function fails, both components can be related to each other," said Claudia Roswandowitz.

This is not the first time that areas of the right posterior temporal lobe are connected with impairment in voice recognition. A phenomenon called voice blindness (phonagnosia) was discovered by researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences. During this study, researchers analyzed two people who faced problems in determining voices, even of their close family members, and found that it was the changes in the right posterior temporal lobe which resulted in their impairment.