A team of American scientists has developed an air-conditioning fabric that can regulate temperature.

The study report published in journal Science showed that the newly developed fabric allowed infrared radiation to pass through when the atmospheric conditions are warm and moist. When the temperature becomes cool, the fabric reduced the heat that escapes from it.

Researchers who took part in the study revealed that this new fabric is made of specially engineered yarn coated with a conductive metal. The fibres used to make this fabric are created using two synthetic materials; one that absorbs water and the other which repels it.

During hot and humid conditions, strands of this yarn become compact and it automatically changes the way the fabric interacts with infrared radiation. When exposed to humidity, the yarn gets closer and it will make the pores in the fabric open. The distortion in the yarn alignment allows heat to escape and thus before people know they are getting hot, the fabric will instantly cool them down.

In the same manner, when the atmosphere is cold, the gating mechanism works in the reverse way to trap the heat within the fabric.

"This material was created with the idea of making sure that someone can remain comfortable. They do not have to take off clothing, then put on clothing, to try to reach a comfortable temperature. If someone is sitting in an office and they feel hot, they don't need to turn on the air conditioning or change their clothing. This textile can regulate their temperature for them," said Professor Min Ouyang, a researcher at the University of Maryland who played a crucial role in creating this new fabric, Daily Mail reports.

A few years ago, researchers in Japan had built air conditioning clothes. The cloth, developed by the Japanese researchers, had two fans built on the backside. Interestingly, the latest invention made by American scientists does not require batteries and it works simply through natural physics.