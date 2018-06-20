Dan Hooper, an American cosmologist and particle physicist specialized in studies related to dark matter has suggested that super-advanced alien civilizations might be plucking stars and bringing back to their galaxies to meet growing energy needs.

Hooper's study report published in arXiv.org, which has revealed that aliens might be hoarding stars to combat times of energy drought in the same way humans stock up emergency food rations during times of disaster.

The cosmologist argues that advanced alien civilizations might be using hypothetical structures like Dyson Spheres to reap energy. However, the study report did not address how an alien civilization might move a star, or what it would do with the mammoth amount of energy once captured.

"The presence of dark energy in our universe is causing space to expand at an accelerating rate. As a result, over the next approximately 100 billion years, all stars residing beyond the Local Group will fall beyond the cosmic horizon and become not only unobservable but entirely inaccessible, thus limiting how much energy could one day be extracted from them," wrote Dan Hooper in the study report.

Hooper made it clear that "a sufficiently advanced civilization would choose to expand rapidly outward, build Dyson Spheres or similar structures around encountered stars and use the energy that is harnessed to accelerate those stars away from the approaching horizon and toward the centre of the civilization."

Katie Mac, a theoretical physicist at the North Carolina State University revealed that over the next 100 billion years, our galaxy will be in a very dark lonely place where we would not be able to see other galaxies. She claimed that the expansion of the universe due to dark energy is primarily responsible for this phenomenon, sciencenews.org reports.

However, Avi Loeb, a physicist at Harvard University argued that instead of improving their home galaxy by collecting stars, aliens might jump into greener pastures. He also added that all the stars in the universe might die off in another 100 trillion years thus turning the entire cosmos cold, dark and empty.