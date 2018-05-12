A group of international scientists used a hi-tech computer model to clarify that what will happen to the universe in future. The results stunned them all, as the research stated that within 5-billion-years the Sun will burn out and it will become a vast ring of interstellar gas with dust and that will release the light.

Scientists said that in the absence of the Sun, the image of a planetary nebula, which is a kind of emission nebula consisting of a glowing and expanding shell of ionized gas ejected from red giant stars late in their lives will be visible for millions of lights years from the nearest galaxies.

As per the Micetimes.Asia, researchers call the Sun an ordinary star. They said that if the hydrogen core of the brightest star of this galaxy ends, then the Sun will also die.

Due to the nuclear reaction outside, the sun will expand to the size of a red giant. In that case, it would engulf two big planets of this solar system, Mercury and Venus but the source of the earth's light will lose about half of the mass because the outer bark will swell at a speed of 20 kilometres per second. The size of the Sun will be almost 250 times bigger than its current expanse.

The scientist added that the heated core of Sun will emit ultraviolet light and x-rays, as well as the outer layers, will catch and convert into a glowing ring of plasma. The planetary nebula will shine for about 10 000 years.

However, in terms of earth's survival after the death of the main energy source, Sun, the New Scientist reported that there is a slim chance for the blue planet to exist when the brightest star of the galaxy begins its death throes has been ruled out.

So during the speculated process, the sun will lose its gravitational pull on earth and that will allow the planet to migrate to a wider orbit. But, Peter Schröder of the University of Guanajuato in Mexico and Robert Smith of the University of Sussex, UK stated that earth cannot escape from the destruction.

Even though planet earth survives after the death of Sun, the life on its surface will finish long before that. As per the scientists, within 2 billion years the temperature of the planet will be so high that all the oceans will start to boil.