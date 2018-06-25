Even though the powerhouse of the solar system Sun is almost 93 million miles away from earth, the gigantic fiery eruption on its surface could send magnetically charged particles into space as well as to the blue planet. But, if that somehow comes in contact with earth's magnetic field, then no wonder the result will be devastating.

Scientists claimed that the solar particles could make earth's magnetic field very week after making a contact and a huge solar storm would be capable of destroying the power system of the blue planet. The storm could destroy the electrical infrastructure completely.

Recall the scene of "Avengers: The Age of Ultron," where "Just A Rather Very Intelligent System," in short "JARVIS" was attacked by the Ultron at Tony Stark's lab. In reality, solar particles also could do the same thing with earth that can make the electronic communications totally disorganized.

However, scientists are still looking for the answers for the reason behind the solar bursts, they know that it occurs from the sun's magnetic field.

The director of the High Altitude Observatory at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, Scott McIntosh told Business Insider that scientists cannot control the sun and because of that if the sun's magnetic spewing can easily destroy the balance of technology metal wires.

A 17 to 36 hours warning time could be received by the space forecasters before the particles reach earth. Then the scientist calculates which part would be affected due to the contact. If the solar particles successfully enter earth's atmosphere then not only the cable line and all the communication lines will be disrupted, it would make the satellites fall out of geosynchronous orbit.

McIntosh said, "Could you imagine DC or New York City being without power for six months, or eight months a year because of a solar event that they didn't forecast well?" In addition, he mentioned that US government planned to build more super-transformers to avoid such threatening situation.

Space forecasters at Hawaii observatory keep each and every updates about the sun to avoid such situation. The report also said that the federal forecaster alert power companies about the incomings of dangerous solar particles about once in a month.

McIntosh said that the biggest geomagnetic storms come when the sun's very weak but, when the big solar storm will make its way to earth, it is unpredictable. He also added, "You batten down the hatches electronically, you power everything down, and try and ride it out. And you hope that when you come back up, it's still there."