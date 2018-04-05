A huge UFO-like aircraft jolted school children in Indonesia's West Nusa Tenggara island on Monday when it appeared to descend from the skies all of a sudden. The glowing circular object was filmed by a school teacher, who revealed that the children were screaming hysterically after witnessing the sight which they had only seen only in sci-fi Hollywood movies.

"This happened at about 2.35pm, when suddenly the students who were busy playing in the school yard, spontaneously screamed hysterically seeing unusual sights, I heard the children's voices, then came out to see and immediately recorded the phenomenon using my cell phone. I still don't know what it is. It could be some kind of rainbow. But people were very scared," she said, reports Daily Star.

Interestingly, none of those people who witnessed the incident was able to figure out the exact cause of this weird phenomenon. The teacher assured that it was not the sun obscured by clouds which resulted in this strange sighting as the object was too near and too large.

As the news of the strange phenomenon went viral, conspiracy theorists jumped to the conclusion that the glowing circular object is an alien UFO and claimed that aliens quite often visit earth to monitor the human activities.

Interestingly, Graham Hancock, a popular conspiracy theorist had also shared similar thoughts recently. He revealed that aliens are continuously monitoring us, and they are now planning to disclose their existence soon.

"Sightings all over the world are increasing at a dramatic rate. We are being watched and observed like a large planet-sized scale lab experiment, I am of the opinion that the other races visiting our planet are not hostile. After all, with the technology they must employ to travel vast distances etc, I'm sure they could wipe us out in the blink of an eye," said the conspiracy theorist.

He even posted a video of seven UFOs hovering near International Space Station which later went viral on the Internet.