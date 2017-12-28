Some of the biggest smartphone releases of all-time happened in 2017. Talk about the iPhone X that took the world by storm with its full-glass display and Face ID system. Can you even forget Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S9, Google's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL and so many other stunning and incredibly-designed smartphones?

As the year inches closer to the end, IBTimes Singapore brings a couple of handsets that will truly make you want to buy them. Here are six of the most exciting smartphones to watch out for in 2018:

Samsung Galaxy Note X

Will the smartphone industry behold the world's first bendable phone next year? That's the promise that comes along with the arrival of the rumoured Galaxy Note X. Slated to be launched in the third quarter of 2018, this next-generation phablet boasts a dual-screen that folds out to reveal a 7-inch tablet.

Microsoft Surface Phone

Stuck in the rumour mill for over two years now is Microsoft's Surface Phone. Patents may not be the best sign to confirm that an OEM is really working on something, it is somehow an idea that something is considered, at least. With its patent filings for Surface Phone leaked, is Microsoft finally ready to bounce back in 2018?

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd turned up full of surprises year after year, and with initial details of the Galaxy S9, 2018 can be no different. A repositioned fingerprint sensor (not in-screen, though), a camera that is capable of shooting 1,000 frames per second, and a Snapdragon 845 processor all went into the wild already. Will Samsung be officially announcing it and its plus variant as soon as January 2018?

Nokia 9

Its FCC certification recently revealed that the Nokia 9 will be sporting a 5.5-inch display, 128-gigabyte storage, Snapdragon 835 processor and 3,250mAh battery. Keeping up with its camera technology, HMD Global is expected to deliver ZEISS-designed shooters.

Sony Xperia XZ2

Predictions all agree that 2018 is the year that Sony Electronics Inc will be jumping on the bezel-less bandwagon with the rumoured Xperia XZ2. The name hasn't been confirmed yet, but what has been quite sure is that the company promised to deliver "a completely new design" from its line.

Google Pixel 3

It is believed that three Google Pixel devices will be arriving on October 4, 2018 after three code names were leaked: Blueline, Albacore and Crosshatch. One of them is expected to take on Apple's iPhone X. Expectedly, these phones will run on Android 9.0 P and carry a Snapdragon 845 processor and 18:9 pOLED panels.

Other smartphones expected to arrive in 2018 are Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Apple iPhone 9, Huawei P11, HTC U12, Xiaomi Mi 3 and LG G7, among many others. Which phone are you expecting in 2018?