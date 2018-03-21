A resident in New Hampshire, United States has shot an eerie video which features a saucer-shaped UFO trailing and overtaking a passenger jet plane in broad daylight. The video quickly went viral on social media, becoming the point of debate among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts.

The baffled resident soon submitted the video to Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) and they are currently investigating this incident. The clip shows a saucer-shaped flying object following the jet plane in its vapor trail before moving forward. It should be noted that the footage was shot in 2016, but it was uploaded to YouTube only now. As of now, the video has fetched more than 46,000 views.

"I am told that military pilots train in the mountains around where I live and I've always enjoyed seeing them fly through. This happens all the time, jets and helicopters are a common sighting. So I naturally saw the jet and did a double take, because there was something following it. I immediately thought I was witnessing some strange aircraft, possibly military but it was not a jet," said the witness, News.com.au reports.

People who watched the video claim that this could be another proof of extra-terrestrial life and believe that these alien space vehicles are using advanced flying technology which no military force has ever developed.

Even though many skeptics have claimed that the video is a pure work of CGI, alien buffs are arguing that it could be a genuine video about an alien craft from the outer space.

"That is freaking Amazing! If that video is real and no CGI, it has got to be one of the best ever if not the best. Holy freaking Mackerel. That's smoking gun evidence! Scary though..... God bless us all..... thanks," posted a YouTube user named UFOs and Aliens.