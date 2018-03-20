Expelled and now jailed AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala's husband M. Natarajan died on Tuesday at a private hospital here. He was 74.

According to a statement issued by the Gleneagles Global Health City, Natarajan died at 1.35 a.m.

"Every possible clinical attempt was made to sustain his revival. However, despite our best efforts he was unable to recover," the hospital statement said.

A former public relations official in the Tamil Nadu government, Natarajan was ailing for sometime.

He was hospitalised on March 16 for chest infection and was on ventilator support.

Late last year, he underwent a dual-organ operation.

The body would be taken to his native village in Thanjavur district.

Natarajan was also the editor of Tamil magazine "Puthiya Parvai" and was a strong supporter of the Sri Lankan Tamils issue.

DMK President M.Karunanidhi presided over Natarajan and Sasikala marriage.

In the 1980s when Natarajan was the public relations officer in Cuddalore district, Sasikala was running a video film outlet that made wedding videos and other public events.

Sasikala got the contract to film late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa's programmes in Cuddalore. At that time Jayalalithaa was the Propaganda Secretary for AIADMK.

Later, the couple gained the confidence of Jayalalithaa. Jayalalithaa declared Sasiskala as her sister.

However ,Jayalalithaa kept Natarajan out of her Poes Garden residence where Sasikala also lived.

Sasikala, now in a Bengaluru jail convicted in a corruption case, is expected to come out on parole.

DMK leader M.K. Stalin paid his respects to Natarajan at his residence and said his death was shocking.

Stalin said Natarajan had deep affection for the Dravidian movement.

MDMK leader Vaiko in his condolence message said Natarajan was a staunch opponent of Hindi imposition and had participated in the anti-Hindi agitation in 1965.

People are paying their last respects to Natarajan at his residence and Sasikala, currently in Bangalore jail, may be granted parole.