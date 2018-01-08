Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has finally introduced the next-generation Family Hub refrigerator on Monday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The award-winning product now comes with support for Bixby voice assistant and the company's SmartThings IoT ecosystem.

The South Korean technology company delivers a refresh of the Family Hub, even bagging the 2018 CES Best of Innovation award. The newly-added support gives added functionalities that users can take advantage of in a modern device.

"The integration of Bixby and SmartThings into the Family Hub is bringing a new level of intelligent connectivity into the room where people spend the most time: the kitchen," says John Herrington, senior vice president of Samsung Electronics America.

The 2018 Family Hub is capable of syncing up food storage with meal preparation, connecting family members into a platform in the kitchen and keeping them organised and giving entertainment. Samsung boasts that the new-generation refrigerator "is more intuitive and intelligent", thanks to Bixby voice and the SmartThings integration.

"Since Family Hub's introduction in 2016, consumers have embraced it as their home's digital command center to help manage food, family and fun. We've been listening closely to current users and created a new Family Hub that's even smarter and more advanced than before," says Herrington.

Using the SmartThings app, family members will be able to connect to hundreds of Samsung and third-party compatible electronic devices with the appliance. For instance, users can now see the person at the gate, adjust thermostats and check on a sleeping baby right from the fridge's screen.

Bixby's entry is deemed a powerful addition to the appliance, allowing the family members to share calendars, photos and notes. Additionally, the Family Hub can recognise individual voices and deliver customised information according to one's liking. Bixby also provides and reads out news stories, weather updates and calendar activities specifically tailored to the user.

Samsung is yet to announce the Family Hub price.