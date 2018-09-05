Sometimes you have to do things differently because you need to and sometimes you have to do things differently just because you can. Now, Samsung has been toying with the foldable phone concept for some time now. The delay reached a point, when some people said that it would never make it to the market.

However, now it appears that the rumours are, no longer rumours. As per the chief of its mobile division, the South Korean tech giant will stand good on its word and deliver a foldable smartphone by the end of this year.

While speaking to CNBC, DJ Koh, the man who's calling the shots, said, "It's time to deliver." This is his statement following some surveys, which the tech giant carried out among its consumers. The survey concludes that there is a demand or interest for a "foldable" handset in the market.

It would be interesting to see if the company ever becomes bold enough to bring out the particulars of such a survey in public for techies to take a look at the survey pool and find out what exactly was the demographic and what were the questions posed to them.

But DJ Koh has managed to steer himself away from delving any secrets on how this folding screen would work. He did the usual Samsung glitz prior to any big launch, aiming to show how this would enhance the Samsung experience.

A few days ago, he did drop an idea on what the company is aiming at during the IFA electronics show in Berlin. "You can use most of the uses ... on foldable status. But when you need to browse or see something, then you may need to unfold it. But even unfolded, what kind of benefit does that give compared to the tablet? If the unfolded experience is the same as the tablet, why would they (consumers) buy it," he said.

"So every device, every feature, every innovation should have a meaningful message to our end customer. So when the end customer uses it, (they think) 'wow, this is the reason Samsung made it'," Koh added.

Apparently, the tech behemoth is on the last leg of finishing the development of the foldable phone and soon we can expect a barrage of leaks or speculations about it.