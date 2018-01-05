Three new devices of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd have been confirmed so far to appear on the show floor of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Samsung's booth will display a pair of smart glasses, a directional speaker and a lung recovery mobile device.

Of which, two are products of the South Korean tech giant's C-Lab, an in-house incubator program that allows its employees to work on projects they are passionate about outside of their normal jobs. Hence, these products will not be officially trademarked by Samsung.

S-Ray speaker

A directional speaker that only speaks to you, the Samsung S-Ray is designed to avoid disturbing others while speaker volume is high. The technology can be used in different devices including the personal neckband Bose SoundWear, Bluetooth speaker and a phone cover.

Samsung is yet to describe how it works. According to CNET, the company "could possibly use some kind of beam-forming: a set of sound waves that culminates at the user's ears and can't be heard anywhere else. The S-Ray is different from the Bose SoundWear in more ways than one. Primarily, the latter has omnidirectional sound just like any regular speaker.

GoBreath lung device

Fresh off Samsung's C-Lab incubator program, GoBreath is a mobile device controlled by an app that teaches lung disease patients with techniques to help with post-operative recovery. This health technology presents the step-by-step process and provides exercise guidelines, and lung recovery of patients can be checked through the app, making physicians capable of monitoring patient's road to recovery or advise them accordingly if necessary.

Relumino smart glasses

People with visual impairments are targeted by the Relumino smart glasses, another product from C-Lab. This technology enables visually-impaired individuals to see more clearly when reading or just about anything. It uses a phone's processors and battery which keep the smart glasses free from too much weight.

CES 2018 is set to open on January 9 in Las Vegas.