There is a good news for users of new Samsung smartphones, tablets and television sets, as now, they will be able to read digital newspapers on their devices soon after their purchase on the pre-loaded news apps and can also get news and music through the pre-loaded SPH radio app.

According to a recent two-year agreement, the Samsung product users can also get the trial subscription of the media content provided by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH). The media company is also looking forward to adopt the Samsung Pay mobile wallet option.

The contract was signed by Ng Yat Chung, SPH chief executive and the president of Samsung Electronics Singapore, Lee Jui Siang at the SPH News Centre in Toa Payoh.

SPH will also support the South Korean multinational conglomerate company Samsung with its media solution and data analytics capabilities to communicate with consumers.

A statement said that the collaboration aims to work on innovative technologies and marketing campaigns, which is expected to provide benefit to the customers of Samsung and SPH.

Jui Siang addressed the agreement as a strategic partnership and said that both partners are excited for the upcoming breakthroughs in the world of consumer engagement as Samsung's technological leadership meets SPH's expertise in content creation.

According to reports, in future, there is a possibility of another agreement in the field of virtual technologies, which will look for maximum engagement of millennial generation.

SPH's Chung said that they are glad to have this collaboration with Samsung which will boost the creation and distribution process of engaging contents for their customers.

He also mentioned that the main objective of their partnership is to push the digital frontiers to explore new innovations including the technology that can transform the way customers work, live and play in today's world.