Samsung's Galaxy X, the much-hyped smartphone with foldable displays is "almost finished", as reported by the Korean media. At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the manufacturer is said to have had a closed-door meeting where the device was presented.

A pair of Galaxy X prototypes were recently shown off sporting a 7.3-inch display that folds in and out, much like a book, reports The Korean Herald on Friday. Only investors were said to be invited at the said private rendezvous on Wednesday at the trade show.

An insider told the publication that production is slated to commence before the year ends. Currently, Samsung Display is working on the foldable panels in the labs. Another source revealed that the device "seems to be almost finished".

"Samsung attracted more clients to the private meeting compared to last year. The phone development seems to be almost finished, raising expectations for the phone launch."

Korean online media ETNews speculated that the production of the foldable displays will begin in September, to be followed by the assembly of the phone in November. Earlier reports suggest the Galaxy X will be out for sale by 2019.

The handset is a hybrid of smartphone and tablet; it functions like a phone when folded and tablet when opened. As a groundbreaking device, industry experts believe Samsung will put extra dollars more on its price tag.

Back in September 2017, Samsung discreetly plastered a device on its website which seemed to be the Galaxy X. However, there was no straightforward confirmation or admission from its officials or representatives.