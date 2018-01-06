Samsung Electronics Co Ltd teases a refresh of the Notebook 7 Spin to be introduced at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Unlike the original 2016 model which bore mediocre reviews, the Suwon-based tech firm goes the extra mile to beef up this convertible 2-in-1 laptop and make it more flexible and functional.

The Notebook 7 Spin (2018) boasts real 21st century features of a computer, being accompanied with a 360-degree touchscreen and an Active Pen. Most importantly, the internal specifications of the machine have been boosted with a quad-core eighth generation Intel Core i5 processor.

The addition of a fingerprint reader to the device reveals Samsung's effort to strengthen its security aspect; that is on top of Windows Hello for quick log-ins and Privacy Folder.

The rest of the Notebook 7 Spin (2018) specifications are quite standard: 1080p resolution, 8 gigabytes of RAM, 256 gigabytes of SSD and individual ports for HDMI, USB-C, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0. The device is made with a backlit keyboard and Windows Precision Trackpad.

"Our customers wanted a functional, intuitive device that includes a wide range of their favourite features, and that's what we've delivered with the Notebook 7 Spin (2018)," says Young Gyoo Choi, senior vice president of the PC Business Team at Samsung Electronics. "This device meets the needs of today's digital lifestyle, combining work and play with a smart, seamless and personalized experience that connects users with their other devices."

Only a 13-inch model will be available for this version unlike the 2016's 13-inch and 15-inch variants. The Samsung Notebook 7 Spin (2018) price is yet to be revealed as the machine will be available in select countries starting in the first quarter of 2018 in the US.