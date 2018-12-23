Samsung's flagships in 2018 made quite an impact in the mobile industry, especially the Galaxy Note 9 with its large screen form factor and top-notch features. But there was no shortage of competition from rivals Apple, Huawei, Google and even OnePlus. A fresh leak offers a sneak peek into what Samsung is planning for its next year's flagship, the Galaxy S10.

2018 was clearly a year of great cameras in smartphones. From Google Pixel 3-series to Huawei Mate 20 Pro, we've witnessed some exceptional camera phones and one particular feature that completely stood out and blew everyone's minds is the critically-acclaimed night mode.

Google offered Night Sight, Huawei came up with Night Mode and even OnePlus joined the bandwagon with Nightscape to brighten up photos that have been shot in very dark areas. Despite the popularity of the feature, Samsung did not pick up the trend and offer its version of night mode camera in Galaxy Note 9. Things could change next year.

Samsung Galaxy S10 is expected to come with low light camera feature called "Bright Night," which will work just like the Night Sight, Nightscape and Night Mode, whichever you're familiar with. The South Korean tech titan hasn't confirmed the new camera feature, but a source code in OneUI - Samsung's latest UI based on Android Pie beta on Galaxy Note 9 - clearly talks about it.

The source code mentions "Brighten up this shot with Bright Night" and "Take bright pictures even in very dark conditions," which doesn't need further clarifications as to what the "Bright Night" feature will do.

Samsung Galaxy S10 is going to be launched during MWC 2019, keeping in line with the company's annual upgrade tradition. There have been some reports suggesting how the Galaxy S10 could be the best flagship, but nothing concrete has been obtained so far.

Based on the rumours so far, Samsung could launch the Galaxy S10 in 3 variants with in-display fingerprint scanner, Apple-like advanced face unlock and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset in some of the international variants. Samsung could also launch a Galaxy S10+ with as many as 5 cameras at the back, which doesn't seem surprising as we've already seen Galaxy A9 (2018) with four cameras.

Other Samsung Galaxy S10 variants could pack dual cameras at the back, an attempt to keep the phone's pricing within masses' reach. More details on the upcoming Samsung flagship will emerge towards the official launch, so stay tuned for updates.