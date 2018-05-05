It's only about two months since the Samsung Galaxy S9 was launched but talks about its successor dubbed as the Galaxy S10 has already began. A report has claimed that the South Korean technology giant is planning to release its upcoming flagship early, perhaps in the beginning of 2019.

According to South Korean website The Bell, Samsung has reportedly asked its suppliers to supply the components of its new foldable smartphone in November so that it could be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. The report went on to say that the company might announce the Galaxy S10 at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) to be held in early January 2019.

Samsung is yet to reveal the release schedule of its upcoming flagship but the report of an early launch of the Galaxy S10 holds some waters as it doesn't sense to announced two much-anticipated handsets in the same month.

It may be mentioned that Samsung announced the Galaxy S8 in March 2017 but unveiled its successor Galaxy S9 in February this year, a month before the former completes a year cycle. The company will be releasing its flagship earlier than expected to the second time if the Galaxy S10 comes early next year.

Details of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is not known yet but if we are to go by the past trend, it should come with several feature upgrades over its predecessor.

The Galaxy S9 has a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 2960 pixels (570 ppi density), an Exynos 9810 chipset (for EMEA) / Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor (for US and China), an Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, a 4GB RAM, a 64GB/128GB/256GB storage with microSD card slot, and a 3,000mAh battery with sast battery charging (Quick Charge 2.0) technology.

In terms of camera, it has a 12MP main camera with f/1.5-2.4 aperture, 26mm lens, 1/2.5" and 1.4µm pixel size, and an 8MP with f/1.7 aperture, 25mm, 1/3.6", 1.22µm pixel size.