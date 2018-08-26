We had reported last month that Samsung is receiving the necessary approval to release the Android Oreo software to the Galaxy J5 (2017) and after a slight delay, it is now finally being deployed to the mid-range phone.

As of now, the company is rolling out the Android Oreo 8.1 (build number: J530FXXU2BRH5) for the Galaxy J5 (2017) in select regions of Europe including Poland, reported SamMobile. It is expected to be expanded to wider global regions in coming weeks.

Here's What's Coming In Android Oreo For Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017):

A praiseworthy attribute of the Android Oreo 8.1 is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device recover from constant boot loops.

It also comes with a value-added battery management feature that will allow the user to see the battery life status of the wireless earphones, so he or she can know beforehand to charge them before heading out.

Samsung is also bringing its own custom features, including the Always On Display that lets the device owner change the clock colour, get enhanced accessibility, lock screen personalisation option to improve notifications on display, card dynamic adjustment of display size, revamped calendar app, new font option for titles so that it can be displayed in dominant uppercase characters, option to use owner's image for the display, and newer clock styles.

Performance Mode has been added to the Galaxy phone that lets users optimise their smartphones to better meet their specific needs by activating one of the four available modes -- Optimised mode (extends battery), Game mode (provides useful functions such as Game Launcher and Game Tools), Entertainment mode (enhances sound and image quality) and High Performance mode (enables the highest quality display settings possible).

It comes with the new biometric security option that enables the user to disable fingerprint reader if an unregistered fingerprint tries to open the phone more than a pre-set number of attempts.

Another notable aspect is the Safe Browser feature that intuitively detects when users unknowingly go to malicious URLs, and it will stop any spying attempts on the phone.

Smart Text Selection will improve copy and paste option. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

It also comes with the picture-in-picture feature, which enables device owners to multi-task, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call.

It can be noted that this Android 8.1 Oreo will most likely be the last major update for the Galaxy J5 (2017) and will not get the latest Android 9.0 Pie.

How To Install Android 8.1 Oreo On Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017):

1. Once you get new software notification, select "Yes, I'm in"

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"

3. After the software is installed, your phone will restart automatically

4. Your phone is now updated

The OTA update rollout process is being carried out in phases, so it will take several days to reach all corners of the world.

Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates, and check for the new firmware