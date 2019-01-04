After releasing the Android Pie-based One UI for the flagship Galaxy S9 and S9+, Samsung is expected to expand the roll-out process to the Galaxy Note9 later this month. In the meantime, the company will also commence beta testing for—Galaxy S8, S8+ and the Note8.

If SamMobile sources are to believed the Samsung has already started internal Android Pie One UI testing on the 2017-series marquee phones and to corroborate the claims, it has revealed the beta builds numbers--G950FXXU4ZSA1, G955FXXU4ZSA1, and N950FXXU5ZSA1.

Any Samsung device enthusiast would have guessed by now that the first five alpha-numeric code is the model numbers of Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note8, respectively. Also, SamMobile has a good track record of unearthing credible information about Samsung hardware and software products prior to the official announcement and I too believe this to be a genuine report.

This information comes a week after Samsung Turkey revealed Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) of Android Pie One UI for Galaxy S8, S8+ and the Galaxy Note8 is 15 February.

Considering previous roll-out pattern, it's a matter of days for Samsung before it starts to invite public software developers for beta testing.

What's Special About One UI?

For those unaware, Samsung's new One UI will have a fully redesigned interface with a decluttered screen, which shows relevant information with each tap so that the user enjoys the essential feature one at a time. Also, the One UI will offer content and features at customised height on the screen for ease of accessibility.

The One Ui also brings the much-awaited Night Mode for a comfortable viewing experience in the low-light environment. With clear and intuitive visuals, users are assured of seamless interaction with the phone in pitch darkness.

In addition to Samsung's special features, One UI will come with Android Pie features including latest Google security patch, malware protection, digital wellness dashboard to curb addiction to smartphones, improved battery life with adaptive brightness and more.