As 2018 nears its end, most brands are already preparing for what's coming in 2019. Take Samsung for instance, rumours about the Galaxy S10 are already dominating the headlines and another key feature has been leaked well ahead of the 2019 flagship's release next year.

SamMobile reported on Wednesday that the rumoured Galaxy S10 will feature ceramic back, much like the OnePlus One and Essential Phone. But those who do like the sturdy material, rumours have suggested that the South Korean tech titan is planning to launch four different models next year.

According to the same report, the Galaxy S10 with model number SM-G970x, will be an entry-level model featuring a 5.8-inch display and single rear camera. The ceramic model will come in black and white colours. An earlier report had said Samsung is planning to bring four colours, including white, black, yellow and green.

Besides the ceramic version, Samsung Galaxy S10 is also expected to come with gradient colours. The SM-G973 and SM-G975 are the codenames for the premium Galaxy S10 variants, which are expected to come with 5.8-inch and 6.44-inch displays, along with dual and triple cameras, respectively.

But the fourth variant, as rumours have suggested, will be the best of its class. It is said to have a 6.7-inch display, four cameras at the back, dual front cameras and 5G support. If the rumour is to be believed, the most premium SM-G975FC model will have ceramic back. This choice could mean the flagship won't support wireless charging, which requires glass back.

On the brighter side, the Galaxy S10 with ceramic would add durability. As per internationally-recognized Mohs scale, ceramic's hardness is slighter lower than diamond and sapphire. It also means unless you scratch the ceramic back with those two minerals, there's little chance you'll find scratches or dents on the Galaxy S10.

But a lot could change between now and next year as Samsung wouldn't release the flagship until late-Feb or early March next year. Stay tuned for updates.