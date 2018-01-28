Star Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal lost in the final of the $350,000 Indonesia Masters World Tour Super 500 here on Sunday.

The 2012 Olympic bronze medallist was outplayed by Chinese Taipei's top-seeded Tai Tzu Ying, who took only 27 minutes to win 21-9, 21-13.

Saina thus registered her seventh straight defeat against the world no.1 -- who leads the head-to-head battle 9-5 against the Indian.

In the first game, Ying maintained the lead from the onset. She clinched five consecutive points in comparison to Saina's 2 which helped her close the game with ease.

The World No.12 looked nowhere in the match, even in the second game where she lost in similar fashion against Ying -- who took an early 4-0 lead and from there, she did not look back to clinch the title with ease.