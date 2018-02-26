Tibetan Prime Minister-in-exile Lobsang Sangay on Sunday said he was saddened by the demise of Bollywood actress Sridevi in Dubai, saying that "like millions, he will miss her too".

"Sad to learn of unexpected death of Sridevi. Enjoyed all her movies during Delhi University days. Like millions, I will miss her too," Sangay said in a tweet.

Sridevi, 54, passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Saturday night. She was in Dubai to attend the wedding of actress Sonam Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah, along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi.

The Tibetan administration is based in the northern hill town of Dharamsala where Tibetans live in exile along with their spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.

Tamil Nadu mourns

Tamil political leaders and movie stars on Sunday condoled the sudden demise of veteran Bollywood actress Sridevi describing her a versatile actor who grew up to be a superstar after starting her career as a child artist.

In Tamil Nadu, Sridevi was associated with the term "maailu" (peacock) after her role in Bharathiraja's movie "16 Vayadhiniley" in which Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth had also starred.

Sridevi shared the silver screen with Tamil actors of various generations like Sivaji Ganesan and M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) as a child artist; with Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Sivakumar as the lead heroine; and as well as with the current day superstar Vijay.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit in his message said: "The demise of the noted actor Sridevi fills me with sadness and shock. She was a versatile professional who displayed a rare sense of talent and genius on the silver screen.

"A daughter of Tamil Nadu, she acted in over 200 films and won extraordinary praiseA and laurels. I convey my deep condolences to the bereaved members of her family and pray to God to rest her soul in peace," Purohit said.

Chief Minister K. Palaniswami in a statement issued here said Sridevi was a versatile actor who started her movie career in Tamil movies and later branched off to Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and other languages.

He said for the past 50 years, Sridevi had left her imprint in the Indian movie world and her death is really saddening.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said Sridevi's movie career attracted several generations.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, who shared screen space with Sridevi in movies including "Sadma", "Aakali Rajyam", "Manidharil Ithanai Nirangala" and "Sigappu Rojakkal", said Sadma's lullaby would haunt him now.

"Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificent lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her," Kamal tweeted.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in his message said he had lost a dear friend.

"I'm shocked and very disturbed. I've lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My hear goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them. #RIPSridevi... You will be missed.

Actor-turned-politician and DMDK leader A. Vijaykant, BJP Tamil Nadu Chief Tamilisai Soundararajan also conveyed their condolences.

Speaking to a television channel actor Latha who had acted with MGR, said Sridevi was a very nice person and has sacrificed a lot for her family.

People across the state condoled the demise of their "maailu".

"I always associate her with youth and loveliness. Her swinging in the swing with a lovely simple half saree in the movie '16 Vayadhiniley' and 'Kalyanaraman' will always be etched in my mind," S.Amritha, a home maker here, told IANS.

"She was a very good actress with a fantastic emoting facial features," Amritha added.

Even as a child artist, Sridevi was a great actor and touched the hearts of millions of Tamil movie goers, she said.

Sridevi's other notable Tamil movies are: "Moondru Mudhichu", "Moondram Pirai", "Siggappu Rojakkal", "Johnny", "Priya", "Varumaiyin Niram Siggappu", "Kalyanaraman", "Vaazhvey Maayam".

[Once Sridevi's body is brought back to Mumbai on Monday, the last rites and funeral will be held the same day, said other reports.]