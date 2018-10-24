YG Entertainment label that handles Black Pink has announced that the girl band has signed with Interscope Records, an American record label under the wings of Universal Music Group, for their US launch.

John Janick, the CEO of Interscope Records, shared with Billboard that "Black Pink are the newest global superstars. Their music and visuals are vastly striking from anything seen in the pop industry. We are more than excited about our partnership with YG as we aim for Black Pink's world domination."

Interscope has launched music stars like Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Maroon 5, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and Black Eyed Peas to name a few. The news comes as an affirmation for the girl band's move to step into the western market.

Black Pink has already established themselves as a successful group in the US. Their mini album "Square Up" was placed at No.40 on the Billboard 200 last June. The band's peppy number "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du" has propelled them as the highest charting K-pop girl group garnering most viewed music video on YouTube in 24 hours making them an instant sensation.

The current trend in the music industry is to collaborate with western artists. The cross-cultural team-ups have introduced many k-pop bands into the Western music industry. Teddy Park, producer at YG Entertainment stated to Billboard that "Entertainment today is more global than ever. Music and talent transcend culture and language without boundaries." Through this partnership, YG Entertainment hopes to project Black Pink's potential on a larger scale to a wider audience.

Black Pink's stars Jennie, Rose, Jisoo and Lisa have individual talent to shine as a solo artist and work well as a team too. The girl band is slated to hold their first Seoul concert on November 10 and 11 for their "In Your Area" tour. It is for us to wait and see if they follow the success of BTS in winning the hearts of the western world.