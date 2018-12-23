Deadpool pranked by Wolverine and Mysterio, now that is one way to bring in the holiday cheer. Ryan Reynolds is considered by many to be one of Hollywood's biggest jokesters.

Reynolds shared a hilarious Christmas themed prank on Instagram. The post consisted of two images, with the first depicting Ryan standing in between actors Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal, who are laughing heartily while wearing normal clothing.

Ryan looks downright morose as he stands in the middle of the duo wearing a hideous Christmas-themed sweater. The garment featured a red and green colour scheme and a huge gold bow mounted on the front.

The next picture shows Hugh and Jake once again flanking their friend, and the picture shows that his Christmas spirits haven't been lifted yet. 'These f***ing a**holes said it was a sweater party,' said Ryan in the caption. The actor was apparently referring to the tradition of a Christmas ugly sweater party, where attendees vie to wear the most off-putting outerwear.

The hilarious social media exchanges between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are always fun, with the Logan actor sharing a pic of Reynolds earlier, the Deadpool actor is seen manning the coffee counter at Hugh's coffee shop with an irate Blake Lively.

Jackman captioned the picture: 'Our policy at #laughingmancoffee is to make customers happy - not drive them insane (exhibit A = @vancityreynolds).' Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been close friends for a while, even starring in the 2009 superhero movie "X-Men Origins: Wolverine."

Ryan Reynold's Deadpool sequel just got a special holiday release titled "Once Upon A Deadpool."

You can check out the hilarious picture here: